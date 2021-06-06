STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Once fallen, youngsters claw back with fish farming

They became jobless after Covid outbreak, & hardly knew a thing about the business model. Now they are on track, reports Vishnuprasad K P

Published: 06th June 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: When Zakariya Areekad, Niyas N, Ashique B, Vishnu T, Nizar C and Salman V P — all in the 20-22 age-group — started a fish farm, they hardly knew anything about the business model. Like many other youngsters in the state, they too had lost their jobs last year when the Covid virus broke out. And they jumped in, without giving too much thought to the consequences of investing their small savings into the business. Adding to their distress, they faced a setback as most of their juvenile fish deposited in a small pond in the land owned by Nizar died. 

But the group has now made a promising comeback with a decent return from the business, having sold the pangasius fish (Assam vala) worth `30,000 a week ago.“We are happy to have received some return from our investment, especially as the Covid second wave has left us out of money,” says Zakariya, the eldest among them.

“When we started, we knew nothing about the business. We were only looking for some sustainable income after losing our jobs. When we faced a setback, we began to study the process seriously and approached agricultural officers here for help.” As instructed by experts, they dug up a pond — 12 metres long and 10 metres wide, with a depth of one-and-a-half metres.

“Now, we have learnt to keep the pH-level (measure of how acidic/basic water is) optimum for fish. Such knowledge has helped us carry out farming properly. Last week, we harvested pangasius from our main pond and carp fish, like tilapia and catla, from smaller ponds,” Zakariya adds.

The youngsters have so far spent `1 lakh on the business. Though they are yet to make a profit, they are confident of developing their business into a profitable one soon. “They can make a profit if they increase cultivation and start more units in the available land. They will get a 40% subsidy for setting up the farm under the Subhiksha Keralam scheme,” says Ahamed Benna, the aquaculture promoter with the fisheries department in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fish farming
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp