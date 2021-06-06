Pathanamthitta: One dies as roof of building collapses

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 31-year-old youth died after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Konni here on Saturday. The police said the deceased is Arunkrishnan, 31, of Konni. The incident took place while the construction worker was removing the slabs of the concrete roof of a private building after Saturday noon.

Then the roof of the building collapsed and he got trapped between the roof and the wall. He died on the spot. Later, the police, fire and rescue personnel reached there and shifted the body to a hospital. His body will be handed over to his kin after completing legal and medical examinations.