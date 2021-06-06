STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Keralite nurses die in Saudi road accident

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre unit in Najran said there were five people in the taxi and all of them were Keralites.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:43 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Keralite nurses died and three others were injured in a road accident at Najran in Saudi Arabia. The deceased are Shincy Philip, 28, of Kottayam and Aswathy Vijayan, 31, of Thiruvananthapuram. 

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre unit in Najran said there were five people in the taxi and all of them were Keralites. Two other women nurses, Sneha and Rinzy, who got injured in the accident, were admitted to General Hospital, Najran. Ajith, who drove the car, has been admitted to King Khalid Hospital, Najran.  

The accident happened when the car in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle on Friday. The deceased and the injured were employees of King Khalid Hospital.

