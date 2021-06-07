STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep row: UDF MPs stage dharna, demand withdrawal of 'anti-people' regulations

IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer termed the regulations 'undemocratic' and called for the withdrawal of regulations and executive orders passed after May 12. 

Published: 07th June 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

UDF MPs stage protest in Kochi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF MPs staged a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administrator's Office in Kochi demanding withdrawal of the proposed "anti-people laws" by the central government in Lakshadweep islands. IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer inaugurated the dharna. 

Terming the regulations passed by the administrator Praful Khoda Patel "undemocratic", Basheer called for the withdrawal of regulations and executive orders passed after May 12. "These regulations are issued against the interests of the citizens residing in Lakshadweep and curtailing their rights," he said. 

All MPs from Kerala except Rahul Gandhi, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, Sashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash, and N K Premachandran took part in the protest. 

ALSO READ | Leader wants Lakshadweep to be part of Kerala; CPI says not its stand

Lakshadweep residents sat on a 12-hour hunger strike on Monday to protest against the three proposed rules governing tourism, cattle and panchayat elections, which they fear will destroy the culture and tradition of the island, home to around 70,000 residents.

"People of Lakshadweep are on a hunger strike as a mark of protest against several decisions of the Praful Khoda Patel-led administration," said UCK Thangal, convener of 'Save Lakshadweep Forum', which called the 12-hour-long hunger strike.

This is the first time all islanders are observing such a protest. All shops except the medical stores are shut down. People are protesting at their houses in order to follow the lockdown regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep row Praful Khoda Patel ET Mohammed Basheer
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp