Local bodies to be made hub of job creation, says Kerala Minsiter M V Govindan

The enhanced  participation of local bodies in containing the Covid spread has also reaped dividends with the effective ward-level monitoring and strengthening of containment measures.

Published: 07th June 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister  of Local Self-Government and Excise M V Govindan

By Dhinesh Kallungal 
Express News Service

After the 2018 mega flood, the  role of local self-government bodies in disaster management in the  state has been redefined. The three-tier local bodies have been given more  powers to mitigate the impact of disasters. The enhanced  participation of local bodies in containing the Covid spread has also reaped dividends with the effective ward-level monitoring and strengthening of containment measures. The new Minister  of Local Self-Government and Excise M V Govindan spoke to TNIE about the role and challenges of the LSG institutions in the changed scenario. Excerpts.

Earlier, the revenue department was more involved in disaster  management operations in the state. Now, the LSG institutions have been given more  responsibilities which have yielded results. Whether the state government has any  plans to empower the local bodies further?

The existing powers of the local bodies are enough to make fruitful intervention -- be  it in the case of a natural disaster or a health emergency. The state  government’s aim is to equip the local bodies to deal with emergencies  along with making them a hub of job creation for the local populace.  Our priority is to make use of the regional resources to the maximum to create  employment opportunities, besides using them for other purposes.

Are you saying panchayat or municipality offices will have more say in  providing employment to local populace in the coming days?

The  state government is exploring ways to attract NRI investment at the  local level to increase productivity, be it in the services or  farm sector. We have a pool of educated housewives and 45 lakh Kudumbashree members at the local level. If this workforce is effectively  used with the assistance of technology, the face of Kerala villages will be  changed in a very short span of time. The LSG department is in the  process of empowering the local bodies as centres of job creation by establishing linkages between production and services sectors.

Kerala is  going to face another monsoon and the local bodies have more  roles this time as a majority of the Covid patients are in home care or in  first-line treatment centres controlled by these bodies. What are  the measures taken by the LSG department as part of its monsoon  preparations?

We are in the process of identifying the buildings to  convert them into relief shelters to house people in various categories separately like Covid positive, quarantined, people with suspected symptoms  and general people. This would be completed just before the peak of the  monsoon.  

Waste disposal has always been a major concern for the local bodies in  Kerala. Whether the LSG department has any concrete plans to find a  lasting solution to it?

The government  would implement an Rs 2,500-crore World Bank-aided project for  centralised garbage treatment and treatment of waste at source. The  project is in the beginning stage, but more discussions have to take place  before finalising the blueprint of the project.

Since you hold the  excise portfolio, a section of people are eager to know  if the  state government has any plans to bring in any change in the existing  system of distribution of liquor, especially when the state is going  through the tough Covid times?

A. The Left government’s policy is clear -- it would give emphasis on voluntary abstinence but,  at the same time, it would make available liquor for those in need. But  for the time being, the state government has no plans to change the  existing system of distribution. The liquor app introduced last  year was not as effective as expected and the government policy does not favour home delivery of liquor. 

In the last term, the Left government had to cancel the  permission granted to start three breweries and a liquor blending unit. Will the government reconsider the decision this time?

Let us see. At present, the priority is on Covid  containment measures. If there is any such demand in the future, the government would look into it at the appropriate time.

In conversation with M V Govindan
Local Self-Government, Excise Minister

