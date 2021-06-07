Local bodies to be made hub of job creation, says Kerala Minsiter M V Govindan

Dhinesh Kallungal By

After the 2018 mega flood, the role of local self-government bodies in disaster management in the state has been redefined. The three-tier local bodies have been given more powers to mitigate the impact of disasters. The enhanced participation of local bodies in containing the Covid spread has also reaped dividends with the effective ward-level monitoring and strengthening of containment measures. The new Minister of Local Self-Government and Excise M V Govindan spoke to TNIE about the role and challenges of the LSG institutions in the changed scenario. Excerpts.

Earlier, the revenue department was more involved in disaster management operations in the state. Now, the LSG institutions have been given more responsibilities which have yielded results. Whether the state government has any plans to empower the local bodies further?

The existing powers of the local bodies are enough to make fruitful intervention -- be it in the case of a natural disaster or a health emergency. The state government’s aim is to equip the local bodies to deal with emergencies along with making them a hub of job creation for the local populace. Our priority is to make use of the regional resources to the maximum to create employment opportunities, besides using them for other purposes.

Are you saying panchayat or municipality offices will have more say in providing employment to local populace in the coming days?

The state government is exploring ways to attract NRI investment at the local level to increase productivity, be it in the services or farm sector. We have a pool of educated housewives and 45 lakh Kudumbashree members at the local level. If this workforce is effectively used with the assistance of technology, the face of Kerala villages will be changed in a very short span of time. The LSG department is in the process of empowering the local bodies as centres of job creation by establishing linkages between production and services sectors.

Kerala is going to face another monsoon and the local bodies have more roles this time as a majority of the Covid patients are in home care or in first-line treatment centres controlled by these bodies. What are the measures taken by the LSG department as part of its monsoon preparations?

We are in the process of identifying the buildings to convert them into relief shelters to house people in various categories separately like Covid positive, quarantined, people with suspected symptoms and general people. This would be completed just before the peak of the monsoon.

Waste disposal has always been a major concern for the local bodies in Kerala. Whether the LSG department has any concrete plans to find a lasting solution to it?

The government would implement an Rs 2,500-crore World Bank-aided project for centralised garbage treatment and treatment of waste at source. The project is in the beginning stage, but more discussions have to take place before finalising the blueprint of the project.

Since you hold the excise portfolio, a section of people are eager to know if the state government has any plans to bring in any change in the existing system of distribution of liquor, especially when the state is going through the tough Covid times?

A. The Left government’s policy is clear -- it would give emphasis on voluntary abstinence but, at the same time, it would make available liquor for those in need. But for the time being, the state government has no plans to change the existing system of distribution. The liquor app introduced last year was not as effective as expected and the government policy does not favour home delivery of liquor.

In the last term, the Left government had to cancel the permission granted to start three breweries and a liquor blending unit. Will the government reconsider the decision this time?

Let us see. At present, the priority is on Covid containment measures. If there is any such demand in the future, the government would look into it at the appropriate time.

