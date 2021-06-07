Poor network: CM’s meet to solve problem on June 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is intervening in the issue of poor internet connectivity in various parts which hinders online classes. Owing to the pandemic, public and private schools are conducting online classes, but several areas, especially rural locations and tribal hamlets in the high ranges are facing severe connectivity issues.

Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of internet service providers to chart out ways to ensure last-mile connectivity. The virtual meeting has been scheduled for June 10 at 11.30am. Digital classes for state syllabus school students had begun through the KITE-Victers TV channel since June 1. Classroom-level online instruction is scheduled to begin in July in phases.

It involves live interaction between teachers and students thereby ensuring a better learning experience. Besides connectivity issues, the lack of digital devices among a vast majority of children also pose problems to the live classes. Recently, Education Minister V Sivankutty had requested local bodies, elected representatives and philanthropists to make sure that all students have digital devices.

Schools in the state switched to TV-based and online virtual classes last year following the Covid outbreak. Last year, a study by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad had revealed that poor internet connectivity posed problem to 39.5% of the students. The affected children were mostly from high ranges and tribal areas.

At least 400 tribal hamlets face connectivity issues, according to an assessment by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. They fall in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Recently, there were media reports on the children of Rajamala in Idukki travelling six kilometres to the Eravikulam National Park where they would have network connectivity to attend online classes.

In another case, an eighth standard boy at Chellanam who did not have a mobile phone raised the issue with Education Minister V Sivankutty during a phone-in programme hosted by a TV channel. Later, as directed by the minister, local MLA K J Maxi gifted him a phone.