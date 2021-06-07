STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Poor network: CM’s meet to solve problem on June 10

At least 400 tribal hamlets face connectivity issues, according to an assessment by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. 

Published: 07th June 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is intervening in the issue of poor internet connectivity in various parts which hinders online classes. Owing to the pandemic, public and private schools are conducting online classes, but several areas, especially rural locations and tribal hamlets in the high ranges are facing severe connectivity issues. 

Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of internet service providers to chart out ways to ensure last-mile connectivity. The virtual meeting has been scheduled for June 10 at 11.30am. Digital classes for state syllabus school students had begun through the KITE-Victers TV channel since June 1. Classroom-level online instruction is scheduled to begin in July in phases. 

It involves live interaction between teachers and students thereby ensuring a better learning experience. Besides connectivity issues, the lack of digital devices among a vast majority of children also pose problems to the live classes. Recently, Education Minister V Sivankutty had requested local bodies, elected representatives and philanthropists to make sure that all students have digital devices. 

Schools in the state switched to TV-based and online virtual classes last year following the Covid outbreak. Last year, a study by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad had revealed that poor internet connectivity posed problem to 39.5% of the students. The affected children were mostly from high ranges and tribal areas.  

At least 400 tribal hamlets face connectivity issues, according to an assessment by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. They fall in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad. Recently, there were media reports on the children of Rajamala in Idukki travelling six kilometres to the Eravikulam National Park where they would have network connectivity to attend online classes.  

In another case, an eighth standard boy at Chellanam who did not have a mobile phone raised the issue with Education Minister V Sivankutty during a phone-in programme hosted by a TV channel. Later, as directed by the minister, local MLA K J Maxi gifted him a phone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp