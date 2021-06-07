Three including a couple die after ambulance crashes into roadside tree in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three people, including a couple, died in an accident at Mundayadu, about 5 km from Kannur, after the ambulance in which they were travelling hit a tree on the roadside early on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bijo Michael Vettikkuzhi (45), his wife Thottumkara Rejina (37) and OV Nidhin Raj (25), the driver of the ambulance. Benny, brother of Rejina, who was also in the ambulance was seriously injured and was admitted to the district hospital.

Police said that the ambulance coming from Payyavur was taking Bijo, who was suffering from acute stomach pain, to a private hospital in Kannur. The accident took place at Mundayad, near the indoor stadium, around 5.30 am on Monday as the vehicle lost control and hit the tree on the roadside.

Early on Monday, Bijo complained of severe stomach pain and was soon taken to a private hospital at Payyavur. The hospital authorities advised Rejina to take him to a private hospital in Kannur for immediate treatment.

An ambulance from the Vathilmada Bhoodanam colony was called to take Bijo to the hospital. As Rejina too decided to accompany her husband, they went back to their house to take their children, Erin and Ebin, to the house of her brother Benny (43) at Kavumbayi. Then Benny too decided to accompany the couple.

Though people rushed to the spot on hearing about the accident, they couldn't rescue those trapped inside the vehicle.

Later, the fire force team from Kannur reached the spot and took them out after breaking open the vehicle.

Rejina was a teacher of Manikkadavu St Thomas UP School. Bijo is survived by his father Michael, mother Thressiamma and children Erin and Ebin.

Driver Nidhin Raj is survived by his father Ottedath Vijayan and mother Radhamani. The funeral of Nidhin was held at his house at Vathilmada. The funeral of Bijo and Rejina will be held at Pottanplavu St Joseph Church on Tuesday.