Union govt comes to aid of students studying abroad but stuck in Kerala

Published: 07th June 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: THE External Affairs Ministry has intervened to help students studying abroad, especially those pursuing medical education in China but are unable to return due to travel restrictions, said the Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA).

The  students who wished to return abroad to complete their education have  been asked to contact the ministry, said Andrews  Mathew, president of the FMGPA.TNIE had reported that more than 10,000 students from Kerala who are pursuing their medical education in China have not been able to return after arriving in January 2020 for their vacation.

Though online classes are  being conducted, the medical students are unable to attend practical classes and complete their clinical training. On their return  to India after completing their courses, the students have to appear for the exams of the National  Medical Commission (NMC) and they would be assessed for their knowledge on pre- and para-clinical subjects.

The office-bearers said two email IDs have been provided by the ministry to which the details of the students, universities, semester details, address and  mobile phone numbers should be sent.

