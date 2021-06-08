STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for retrospective audit of Covid deaths grows louder

Health activists alleged that the state continues to under-report Covid deaths that crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health activists alleged that the state continues to under-report Covid deaths that crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made an announcement as a counter to the growing voices against under-reporting on June 3, nothing much has changed on the ground. No other pandemic has caused so much casualities in recent history and health activists have wanted the government to make an accurate assessment to understand its impact on society.

Voices have grown louder after various governments and companies started announcing some form of compensation to the families of people who died of Covid, over concern that many would be deprived of those benefits. The activists alleged that the actual death figures could be 3 to 5 times the official numbers. They demanded that the new death auditing mechanism should consider all deaths previously considered as non-Covid deaths since January last year.

However, instances of under-reporting continue to mark the official announcement. There were 27 Covid deaths announced on Pathanamthitta district collector’s official Facebook between June 4 and 6. However the report issued by the Directorate of Health Service showed that there were only seven deaths. The official deaths reported in districts also showed glaring differences despite the wide prevalence of disease.

“There will be a huge jump of 400-500 in a single day if the death reporting gets finalised at the district level. But we are yet to see that change and it shows that the reporting style has not changed,” said Dr Arun N M, who championed the demand for more transparent reporting of Covid deaths in the state. According to him, deaths of all Covid positive persons, other than those caused due to accident, suicide and homicide, should be considered as Covid deaths if it happened 60 days after testing positive.

The functioning of the state audit committee was criticised for screening deaths already confirmed as Covid death by a doctor who treated the patient. “The ICMR clearly defines that the treating physician should be the one who declares the death. The role of the audit committee comes only if there is a dispute. However here the committee is acting to further filter out deaths which are declared by the doctor,” said a source privy to the functioning of the state audit committee. A doctor who is part of the state audit committee on Covid deaths said the process to delegate auditing at the district level had started. He, however, said no decision was taken regarding re-auditing of past deaths.

