CBSE extends deadline to submit Plus 2 internal marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday extended the deadline for submission of the marks obtained by Class XII students in the school-based assessment to June 28.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:51 AM

CBSE

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday extended the deadline for submission of the marks obtained by Class XII students in the school-based assessment to June 28. Earlier, June 11 was fixed as the last date for uploading the marks. The new date was announced after it came to light that some schools had not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic.

The schools with pending practicals or internal assessments have been permitted to conduct the same only in online mode and upload the marks by strictly adhering to CBSE guidelines.As per the board, the list of subjects and the breakup of marks for theory and practical/ project/ internal assessment, duration of examinations and whether an external examiner will be appointed by the board or not are available in the link https//www.cbce.gov.in 

In subjects for which external examiners have been appointed, the school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in the curriculum in online mode and upload the marks awarded using the link provided, the board stated. For the conduct of the practical examination or project evaluation where external examiners are appointed by the CBSE, the external examiner will decide the date of examinations in consultation with internal examiners and will conduct viva voce online.The internal examiner will share the date of examination with the students well in advance and on the day of exam. 

