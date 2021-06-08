Dept seeks CMO opinion on M Sivasankar’s reinstatement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Administration Department (GAD) has sought the opinion of chief minister’s office (CMO) with regard to the reinstatement of disgraced officer M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister, who was placed under suspension following his association with the gold smuggling accused.

The government had suspended Sivasankar on 16 July, 2020, after a committee headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta found preliminary proof that he had violated civil service conduct rules. His suspension period will expire by next month and in this backdrop, the GAD has sought the opinion of the CMO.

Earlier, the suspension of Sivasankar was extended based on the report of a Suspension Review Committee formed as per Rule 3 (8) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, to review his case.