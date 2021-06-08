STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Homeopathic physicians can prescribe, dispense medicines for COVID-19: Kerala High Court

The court directed the state government to ensure that the petitioner is not obstructed in any manner from practising homeopathy as per the guidelines issued by the AYUSH Ministry and Supreme Court

Published: 08th June 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that qualified homeopathic physicians can prescribe and dispense preventive and prophylactic medicines for COVID-19.

Justice N Nagaresh issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by Dr Jayaprasad Karunakaran, Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram against the action of health officials. The court directed the state government to ensure that the petitioner is not obstructed in any manner from practising homeopathy as per the guidelines issued by the AYUSH Ministry and Supreme Court.

Karunakaran claimed that he treated and saved serious COVID-19 patients in foreign countries. However, when he attempted to treat COVID-19 patients at Thiruvananthapuram recently, he was informed by officials of the State Health Department that action will be taken against him under the Disaster Management Act.

ALSO READ: Down in dumps, Kerala tourism looks for new idea

P Vijayakumar, assistant solicitor general of India, submitted that the AYUSH Ministry has issued recommendations advising utilisation of homeopathy for preventive and prophylactic purposes, symptom management of COVID-19 like illnesses and add-on intervention to conventional care. There was no prohibition imposed by the Centre on homeopathy for the treatment of patients to the extent indicated in the recommendations.

The court observed that homeopathic physicians may provide add-on intervention to conventional care of COVID-19 patients and prescribe drugs. But the suggested medicine should be adjuvant to standard management guidelines in hospital settings with the approval of the authorities and willingness of the patients. However, the court held that advertisement by a homoeopathic physician is prohibited in view of Regulation 6 of the Homoeopathic Practitioners (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Code of Ethics) Regulations, 1982.

The court cited the AYUSH Ministry guidelines and Supreme Court rulings on symptom management and prevention of COVID-19 by homeopathic physicians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Homeopathy
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp