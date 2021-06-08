STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No notification from Centre on third Covid wave: Veena George

The state government has not been notified of the possibilities of a third wave of Covid-19 by the Centre, Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed the assembly.

Published: 08th June 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has not been notified of the possibilities of a third wave of Covid-19 by the Centre, Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed the assembly.  Veena said the government has taken measures to deal with an increase in number of patients. Reverse quarantine project will be implemented to keep away vulnerable communities including the senior citizens, pregnant women, children, cancer and kidney patients, differently-abled people and heart patients from the infected patients.

The minister also informed the house that the 63 people in the state have so far been affected by black fungus (mucormycosis). Of that 57 were Covid patients, while the remaining six were non-Covid patients. Of the total 63, six were Tamil Nadu natives. She said the possibilities of black fungus was high among Covid patients or post-Covid patients.

As many as give types of mucormycosis infection were spotted in the state, she said. The minister said the second wave of the pandemic mostly affected youngsters. But the mortality rate is high among elder population and those who fall in high-risk categories, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George third Covid wave COVID 19
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp