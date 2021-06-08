No notification from Centre on third Covid wave: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has not been notified of the possibilities of a third wave of Covid-19 by the Centre, Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed the assembly. Veena said the government has taken measures to deal with an increase in number of patients. Reverse quarantine project will be implemented to keep away vulnerable communities including the senior citizens, pregnant women, children, cancer and kidney patients, differently-abled people and heart patients from the infected patients.

The minister also informed the house that the 63 people in the state have so far been affected by black fungus (mucormycosis). Of that 57 were Covid patients, while the remaining six were non-Covid patients. Of the total 63, six were Tamil Nadu natives. She said the possibilities of black fungus was high among Covid patients or post-Covid patients.

As many as give types of mucormycosis infection were spotted in the state, she said. The minister said the second wave of the pandemic mostly affected youngsters. But the mortality rate is high among elder population and those who fall in high-risk categories, she said.