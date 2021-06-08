Special village officer jumps into Manimala river, goes missing

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a suspected case of suicide attempt, a 51-year-old government employee jumped into the Manimala river on Monday and went missing in the heavy current. It is learnt that the man, N Prakash, who works as special village officer at the taluk office in Changanassery, jumped into the river at 11 am after leaving his bag and footwear on Manimala bridge.

He hails from Kangazha near Karukachal. A labourer who was at work at a nearby chicken stall had immediately jumped into the river to save him. But the man reportedly rejected the help and skipped from the hands of the guest worker. The search operations being led by the Fire and Rescue Service unit from Kanjirappally and local residents did not yield any results even by late evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a bag and an identity card issued by the revenue department in the name of Prakash were recovered from the bridge. Prakash is a leader of the CPI-led Joint Council of State Service Organisations (JCSSO).