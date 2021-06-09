Felling of protected trees: Govt promises stern action against guilty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The large-scale felling of protected trees in Wayanad resonated in the assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition staging a walkout after its demand to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion was turned down. While the Opposition demanded a comprehensive probe on the matter under the direct supervision of the High Court, the government assured the assembly that the guilty would not be spared.

Giving notice for adjournment motion, Congress MLA P T Thomas wondered how such large quantity of timber could be transported from Wayanad to Ernakulam without detection at a time when the police vigil was at its peak in the state during the pandemic. He said it would not have been possible without the tacit approval of the government and law enforcement agencies.

“The person who undertook the contract to axe the trees had disclosed to the media that the accused persons had met the Forest Minister and members of his party when the smuggling was going on,” Thomas said. He also asked the government if an ‘important person’ in a media organisation played the role of a mediator role in the shady deal. Forest Minister A K Saseendran said trees worth `10 crore have been axed and added that a high-level probe was under way. Based on the inquiry report, independent agencies will be entrusted with further investigation, if needed. He said the matter had come to his notice only after he assumed charge as forest minister last month.

The minister said the illegally felled timber has been recovered and is now in the custody of the Forest Department. He added that the government will not budge under pressure from any quarters and will take strict action against those involved in the incident. The government has also directed the Vigilance wing of the Forest to conduct surprise checks to detect such illegalities.