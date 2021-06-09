STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In Sudhakaran, Congress finds Pinarayi’s match

Kannur  MP K Sudhakaran has been appointed the new state Congress president.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran interacts with workers and mediapersons at his residence in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram, after he was named the state Congress president on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannur MP K Sudhakaran has been appointed the new state Congress president. The party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi informed him of the high command’s decision on Tuesday.The high command appointed Sudhakaran — in tune with the selection of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan — ignoring the sentiments of major groups in the state Congress. MP Kodikkunnil Suresh and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique have been appointed working presidents.

Sources said the presence of a stalwart leader like Pinarayi Vijayan in the opposite camp added to the relevance of Sudhakaran who is also from the latter’s home turf. Both Rahul and party president Sonia Gandhi spoke with Sudhakaran, 73, before the decision was made public. Sonia told Sudhakaran to consider the sentiments of the common party workers before making crucial decisions. Rahul advised him to put an end to the group politics forever.

“I’m happy to accept the high command’s decision to appoint me as the state Congress president. At the same time, I’m aware of the huge responsibility. The difference of opinion among the leaders will be put to rest and everybody will work united. It is the organisation which is of paramount importance than the factions”, Sudhakaran who has been camping at this residence at Pettah here for the past two weeks told reporters.

The high command’s decision was against the wishes of outgoing state chief president Mullappally Ramachandran, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and ex-CM Oommen Chandy. The three were not willing to name any leader as the new state president when national general secretary Tariq Anwar sought their opinion. Several leaders close to the tall trio took a stand that Sudhakaran’s tough style of functioning will not suit the party.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakaran confided that he is aware of his challenges. He said he would take everyone into confidence when the organisational revamping takes place, but merit will be the first criterion.

Chandy, Chennithala and Mullappally extended a hearty welcome to Sudhakaran and promised him all support. Senior leader A K Antony said the appointment of Sudhakaran would help motivate Congress workers in the state who are disappointed with UDF’s election performance.Senior leader K V Thomas who was appointed as working president a few months ago was also removed from the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Congress Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp