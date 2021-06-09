In Sudhakaran, Congress finds Pinarayi’s match

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannur MP K Sudhakaran has been appointed the new state Congress president. The party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi informed him of the high command’s decision on Tuesday.The high command appointed Sudhakaran — in tune with the selection of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan — ignoring the sentiments of major groups in the state Congress. MP Kodikkunnil Suresh and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique have been appointed working presidents.

Sources said the presence of a stalwart leader like Pinarayi Vijayan in the opposite camp added to the relevance of Sudhakaran who is also from the latter’s home turf. Both Rahul and party president Sonia Gandhi spoke with Sudhakaran, 73, before the decision was made public. Sonia told Sudhakaran to consider the sentiments of the common party workers before making crucial decisions. Rahul advised him to put an end to the group politics forever.

“I’m happy to accept the high command’s decision to appoint me as the state Congress president. At the same time, I’m aware of the huge responsibility. The difference of opinion among the leaders will be put to rest and everybody will work united. It is the organisation which is of paramount importance than the factions”, Sudhakaran who has been camping at this residence at Pettah here for the past two weeks told reporters.

The high command’s decision was against the wishes of outgoing state chief president Mullappally Ramachandran, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and ex-CM Oommen Chandy. The three were not willing to name any leader as the new state president when national general secretary Tariq Anwar sought their opinion. Several leaders close to the tall trio took a stand that Sudhakaran’s tough style of functioning will not suit the party.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakaran confided that he is aware of his challenges. He said he would take everyone into confidence when the organisational revamping takes place, but merit will be the first criterion.

Chandy, Chennithala and Mullappally extended a hearty welcome to Sudhakaran and promised him all support. Senior leader A K Antony said the appointment of Sudhakaran would help motivate Congress workers in the state who are disappointed with UDF’s election performance.Senior leader K V Thomas who was appointed as working president a few months ago was also removed from the post.