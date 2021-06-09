No jumbo committees in Congress anymore: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has welcomed the Congress central leadership's decision to appoint K Sudhakaran as the new state Congress president. Satheesan, who made a courtesy call at Sudhakaran's home, reiterated that the party is of paramount importance than factional politics. He said this is the first time a state Congress chief has been appointed after holding deliberations with a cross section of leaders.

Satheesan said the three-member team of state Congress working presidents — Kodikunnil Suresh MP and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique — is also an excellent one having a mix of competent leadership and youthful vigour. “The appointment of Sudhakaran cannot be seen as a generation shift. It doesn’t mean that senior leaders will be wiped off from the party. We wish to take senior leaders like outgoing president Mullappally Ramachandran into confidence and at the same time come up with a team of second-rung leaders”, said Satheesan.

Sudhakaran said that the high-powered 21-member political affairs committee will act as the highest body in state Congress. “There will be no jumbo committees in the Congress anymore. The organisation will be revamped right from top to bottom”, said Sudhakaran.