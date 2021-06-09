STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No jumbo committees in Congress anymore: VD Satheesan

He said this is the first time a state Congress chief has been appointed after holding deliberations with a cross section of leaders.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has welcomed the Congress central leadership's decision to appoint K Sudhakaran as the new state Congress president. Satheesan, who made a courtesy call at Sudhakaran's home, reiterated that the party is of paramount importance than factional politics. He said this is the first time a state Congress chief has been appointed after holding deliberations with a cross section of leaders.

Satheesan said the three-member team of state Congress working presidents — Kodikunnil Suresh MP and MLAs P T Thomas and T Siddique — is also an excellent one having a mix of competent leadership and youthful vigour. “The appointment of Sudhakaran cannot be seen as a generation shift. It doesn’t mean that senior leaders will be wiped off from the party. We wish to take senior leaders like outgoing president Mullappally Ramachandran into confidence and at the same time come up with a team of second-rung leaders”, said Satheesan.

Sudhakaran said that the high-powered 21-member political affairs committee will act as the highest body in state Congress. “There will be no jumbo committees in the Congress anymore. The organisation will be revamped right from top to bottom”, said Sudhakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheesan Congress K Sudhakaran
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp