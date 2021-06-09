Pinarayi taking revenge on BJP using Kodakara case: PK Krishnadas

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: PK Krishnadas, BJP national executive member, has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is taking revenge on his party using the Kodakara money heist case.“The Pinarayi government is conspiring to destroy the BJP using power. The Kodakara case is being pursued to take revenge on the BJP for the gold smuggling and hawala cases registered by central agencies.

In those cases, personnel in the Chief Minister’s Office have been involved. The fear that the probe by the central agencies would reach others as well is the trigger for the attack on BJP,” he alleged.

Krishnadas said that no BJP supporter was among those arrested in the Kodakara case. “All arrested persons are related to CPM or CPI, except one. Police are not verifying the call lists of the arrested but the list of the complainant. This is strange. Police have not checked the call list of one Martin, who is a local AIYF leader.”