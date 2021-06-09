STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi taking revenge on BJP using Kodakara case: PK Krishnadas

P K Krishnadas,  BJP  national executive member, has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is taking revenge on his party using the Kodakara money heist case.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: PK Krishnadas,  BJP  national executive member, has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is taking revenge on his party using the Kodakara money heist case.“The Pinarayi government is conspiring to destroy the BJP  using power. The Kodakara case is being pursued to take revenge on the BJP for the gold smuggling and hawala cases registered by central agencies.

In those cases, personnel in the Chief  Minister’s Office have been involved. The fear that the probe by the central agencies would reach others as  well is the trigger for the attack on BJP,” he alleged. 

Krishnadas said that no BJP supporter was among those arrested in the Kodakara case. “All arrested persons are related to CPM or CPI, except one. Police are not verifying the call lists of the arrested but  the list of the complainant. This is strange. Police have not checked the  call list of one Martin, who is a local AIYF leader.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Krishnadas BJP   Pinarayi Vijayan Kodakara  money heist
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp