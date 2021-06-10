Attack by miscreant puts young cop’s dreams on hold

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: A glimmer of hope flickered in the eyes of 68-year-old Paul Varghese, as he spoke to his elder son Sajeev Paul over phone. Sajeev was informing him of the progress in the condition of his younger brother Ajeesh Paul, a cop attached to the Marayur police station in Idukki, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after being brutally attacked by a miscreant in Kovilkadavu on June 1.

“I thank the God almighty for bringing my son back to life. My family is happy that he could at least speak and have started to identify people around him, even after undergoing a major brain surgery,” Paul said on Wednesday, sitting at his house in Chilavu near Thodupuzha. Ajeesh, 38, one of the three children of farmer couple Paul Varghese and Annamma, had been under treatment at the intensive care unit of Rajagiri hospital over the past one week since the attack, as he had sustained a grievous head injury from the incident.

A day ago, he was transferred to a regular room. “Even when he was young, Ajeesh used to dream of donning the police uniform. After completing his graduation at a private college, he joined the department in 2011. However, the attack he had to face while he was on Covid duty on Monday (June 1) has left him maimed for life. It is really painful to see people misbehaving with police officials, who work as frontline warriors in this fight against Covid-19,” Paul said, adding that he has never heard of any incidents of the public attacking the police officials on Covid duty since the lockdown began in March last year.

“Let this be the first and last such incident. We should remember that our cops are working day and night selflessly, regardless of their family and health condition, to ensure the safety of the public,” he said.Meanwhile, Paul expressed his gratitude to the Police department, which constantly stood by Ajeesh and his family in the wake of this unfortunate mishap.

“The government has covered all expenses involved in Ajeesh’s treatment, besides which the department provided us with a fund pooled by cops to help my son. His colleagues stood with us like family members. I feel proud that my son chose such a great profession,” he said.Ajeesh’s brother Sajeev is a teacher working in Thodupuzha. He has a sister as well.