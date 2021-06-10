STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Attack by miscreant puts young cop’s dreams on hold

38-yr-old officer attached to Marayur station is yet to regain his memory which he lost following attack; the socially-committed cop used to help orphans and destitute

Published: 10th June 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Varghese and Annamma, parents of Ajeesh Paul, looking at the photo of their son in uniform at their house at Chilavu in Thodupuzha | File Pic

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: A glimmer of hope flickered in the eyes of 68-year-old Paul Varghese, as he spoke to his elder son Sajeev Paul over phone. Sajeev was informing him of the progress in the condition of his younger brother Ajeesh Paul, a cop attached to the Marayur police station in Idukki, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after being brutally attacked by a miscreant in Kovilkadavu on June 1. 

“I thank the God almighty for bringing my son back to life. My family is happy that he could at least speak and have started to identify people around him, even after undergoing a major brain surgery,” Paul said on Wednesday, sitting at his house in Chilavu near Thodupuzha. Ajeesh, 38, one of the three children of farmer couple Paul Varghese and Annamma, had been under treatment at the intensive care unit of Rajagiri hospital over the past one week since the attack, as he had sustained a grievous head injury from the incident. 

A day ago, he was transferred to a regular room. “Even when he was young, Ajeesh used to dream of donning the police uniform. After completing his graduation at a private college, he joined the department in 2011. However, the attack he had to face while he was on Covid duty on Monday (June 1) has left him maimed for life. It is really painful to see people misbehaving with police officials, who work as frontline warriors in this fight against Covid-19,” Paul said, adding that he has  never heard of any incidents of the public attacking the police officials on Covid duty since the lockdown began in March last year. 

“Let this be the first and last such incident. We should remember that our cops are working day and night selflessly, regardless of their family and health condition, to ensure the safety of the public,” he said.Meanwhile, Paul expressed his gratitude to the Police department, which constantly stood by Ajeesh and his family in the wake of this unfortunate mishap. 

“The government has covered all expenses involved in Ajeesh’s treatment, besides which the department provided us with a fund pooled by cops to help my son. His colleagues stood with us like family members. I feel proud that my son chose such a great profession,” he said.Ajeesh’s brother Sajeev is a teacher working in Thodupuzha. He has a sister as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp