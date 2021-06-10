STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid death report will be made available to families in three days: Pinarayi

In Thiruvananthapuram, the death of a 96-year-old Covid-affected woman that occurred on May 31 was confirmed officially on June 9. 

Published: 10th June 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Receiving bodies of people who died of Covid after clearing the formalities from hospitals is likely to be easier for families as the health department will start using a software-based death reporting system from July 15. The announcement was made after the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The cause of death will be confirmed and communicated to relatives within three days, said a statement. The decision will be a relief to families who had to wait for over a week to complete the formalities and collect the body from the hospital mortuary. In Thiruvananthapuram, the death of a 96-year-old Covid-affected woman that occurred on May 31 was confirmed officially on June 9. 

“There is a lot of clerical work involved in certifying the death. A digital dashboard will help in faster communication for doctors regarding the deaths,” said an officer of health department. The Kerala State IT Mission has developed the software. He said the process for certifying deaths at the district level has begun. 

There was wide criticism on the delay in confirmation of Covid-19 deaths and also the lack of transparency in reporting deaths.  TNIE had published reports seeking more transparency in the death reporting. The deaths reported by the treating doctors are screened by the state death audit committee and the discrepancies in the Covid deaths reported officially in various districts have been criticised by  health activists.

Faced with the allegations of under-reporting of deaths, the chief minister had said that district-level committees will have the final say in confirming deaths. The activists also demanded retrospective auditing of deaths to assess the actual impact of pandemic on society. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid death COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp