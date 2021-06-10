Covid death report will be made available to families in three days: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Receiving bodies of people who died of Covid after clearing the formalities from hospitals is likely to be easier for families as the health department will start using a software-based death reporting system from July 15. The announcement was made after the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The cause of death will be confirmed and communicated to relatives within three days, said a statement. The decision will be a relief to families who had to wait for over a week to complete the formalities and collect the body from the hospital mortuary. In Thiruvananthapuram, the death of a 96-year-old Covid-affected woman that occurred on May 31 was confirmed officially on June 9.

“There is a lot of clerical work involved in certifying the death. A digital dashboard will help in faster communication for doctors regarding the deaths,” said an officer of health department. The Kerala State IT Mission has developed the software. He said the process for certifying deaths at the district level has begun.

There was wide criticism on the delay in confirmation of Covid-19 deaths and also the lack of transparency in reporting deaths. TNIE had published reports seeking more transparency in the death reporting. The deaths reported by the treating doctors are screened by the state death audit committee and the discrepancies in the Covid deaths reported officially in various districts have been criticised by health activists.

Faced with the allegations of under-reporting of deaths, the chief minister had said that district-level committees will have the final say in confirming deaths. The activists also demanded retrospective auditing of deaths to assess the actual impact of pandemic on society.