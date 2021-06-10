STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala tourist destinations to be 100 per cent 'vaccinated zones' by July 15

'We are mulling to make famous tourist destinations in the state 100 per cent vaccinated zones by July 15 with the support of the health department,' Tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas said.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by Kalamassery municipality and the public health centre, at Kalamassery town hall in Kochi.

A Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by Kalamassery municipality and the public health centre, at Kalamassery town hall in Kochi. (File Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By PTI

T'PURAM: All popular holiday destinations in Kerala may soon be declared as complete "vaccinated zones" as the state government is mulling to provide COVID-19 jab to everyone in the tourism sector, which had suffered massive loss due to the pandemic.

The government has already started providing vaccines to those working in the industry after including them in the prioritised list considering them as front line COVID fighters, Tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas told the state Assembly here on Tuesday.

"We are mulling to make famous tourist destinations in the state 100 per cent vaccinated zones by July 15 with the support of the health department," he said during the question hour.

The minister also said the state tourism sector had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 33,675 crore due to the COVID-19 situation.

In order to resolve the issues in the tourism sector due to the pandemic, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced a rejuvenation package for the sector and earmarked an amount of Rs 30 crore as government share for its revival.

In addition to the existing provision of Rs 100 crore, Rs 50 crore has been additionally earmarked to Tourism Department for marketing, he had said while presenting the budget.

Two new tourism circuits were also announced in the budget and Rs 50 crore was allocated for its implementation as part of efforts to strengthen the sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Kerala Covid 19 Vaccine in Kerala Kerala Government
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp