Kodakara heist: Court rejects Dharmarajan’s petition

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by RSS worker and businessman Dharmarajan to get back his money that was looted and later recovered by police. In his petition, Dharmarajan claimed the money looted in Kodakara by a gang on April 3 belonged to him and the dacoity took place while it was being transported to Kochi for business purposes.

He said the police had recovered Rs 1.4 crore and it should be returned to him. However, in the statement that he gave to the police team earlier, he had said that he lost only `25 lakh. The court rejected the petition citing technical errors.