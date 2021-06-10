Mango phone row: Pinarayi seeks apology from PT Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought an apology from P T Thomas, MLA, for raising an allegation with a view to “mislead the assembly”. While moving an adjournment motion on the Muttil tree-felling case on Tuesday, Thomas had tried to highlight the influence of the accused saying they had intended to make the CM launch their Mango phone but were arrested from the venue before the launch.

Though he didn’t mention the CM’s name, his intention was to create an impression that the present CM had gone to launch a project of the fraudsters, Pinarayi said. “In fact, the makers of Kerala’s Mango phone were arrested on February 29, 2016 at the launch event. I was not the CM then and there is no need for me to tell who was.

I am not certain whether Thomas will get any gratification if I tell the name of the then CM. By creating a smoke screen of misunderstanding, he is trying to place the current CM in the past incident,” he said. Though Thomas was present in the assembly during the chief minister’s reply, he didn’t respond to the statement.

TAX AMNESTY SCHEME TO BE EXTENDED TILL NOV 30

The last date for submitting option for Amnesty Scheme to settle outstanding tax dues under Kerala Value Added Tax has been extended till November 30 from August 31, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Date to submit option to file sales tax dues of bars has been extended until October 31.

297 mentor teachers posted for tribal students

As many as 297 mentor teachers have been appointed under the ‘Gothrabandhu’ scheme to prevent tribal students from dropping out, SC/ST development minister K Radhakrishan said. The project also aims to solve the difficulties faced by tribal children when it comes to learning Malayalam medium.

KIIFB allocation for SC/STs meagre: V D Satheesan

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said KIIFB allocation for SC/ST development is meagre. Referring to Economic Review, which said J25 crore has been spent for SC/ST community, he said in the assembly, “This is the problem of implementing things from “plan to project” like what the Centre is doing.”

No MoU with EMCC signed or cancelled, says Saji Cherian

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian told the assembly that no meetings were held abroad pertaining to EMCC deal during the previous LDF government. The department had neither signed nor cancelled an MoU with EMCC on deep-sea fishing. He also said the state has control only over fishing in coastal areas up to 12 nautical miles.

G12.5 cr allotted to protect coastal areas from sea erosion

The government has allotted I10 crore and Kerala Water Authority J2.52 crore from non-plan fund as immediate aid to guard coastal regions from sea erosion, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said. The budget also included a comprehensive coastal protection package scheme by earmarking J1,500 crore.

CM gives nod for vigilance probe into G100-crore KSRTC anomaly

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given the nod for a vigilance probe into the J100 crore fund misappropriation in KSRTC. The decision was taken based on the recommendation of Transport Minister Antony Raju. The alleged irregularity happened during the UDF rule between 2010 and 2013. The money (J100.75 crore) was meant for distribution from the main office to various depots. However, an investigation by the finance department found that there was no record of transactions through banks or treasuries. The report said the officials created confusion by not creating records of fund transaction and it amounted to corruption. The incident happened at a time when the KSRTC had been facing financial difficulties. It demanded measures for financial discipline and action against erring officials.

Opposition walks out

The Opposition UDF walked out of the assembly after the speaker rejected a notice to discuss the fuel price hike. Responding to the notice, Minister K N Balagopal dismissed the Opposition’s proposal for effecting a cut in taxes levied by state government on petrol and diesel. He claimed the state levied one of the lowest fuel tax rates in the country.