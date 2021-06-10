STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Prelim work for semi high-speed rail project approved

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the preliminary works related to land acquisition for the semi high-speed rail from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

Published: 10th June 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 63,941 cr is the estimated cost of the semi high-speed rail project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday approved the preliminary works related to land acquisition for the semi high-speed rail from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Administrative nod will be given for taking a loan of Rs 2,100 crore from KIIFB as state’s share for land acquisition. 

Appointments
Advocate Grashious Kuriakose to be made addl director-gen of prosecution and additional state public prosecutor 
Advocate N Manoj to be appointed state attorney 
P Narayanan, senior govt pleader at HC, will be appointed addl public prosecutor, without any liability to exchequer 
Ashok M Cheriyan and K P Jayachandran to be made addl advocate-general

Other Decisions
Nod for projects submitted by various departments under Rebuild Kerala Initiative. In-principle nod to set up septage treatment plant at Cherthala municipality for Rs 5.25 crore. Project cost of Kuttanad power project revised from Rs 42.6 crore to Rs 53.55 crore. 
Overseas Keralites Investment Holdings Ltd (OKIHL) to be converted into fully 
government-owned company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semi high-speed rail Kerala KIIFB
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp