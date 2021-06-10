Prelim work for semi high-speed rail project approved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday approved the preliminary works related to land acquisition for the semi high-speed rail from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Administrative nod will be given for taking a loan of Rs 2,100 crore from KIIFB as state’s share for land acquisition.

Appointments

Advocate Grashious Kuriakose to be made addl director-gen of prosecution and additional state public prosecutor

Advocate N Manoj to be appointed state attorney

P Narayanan, senior govt pleader at HC, will be appointed addl public prosecutor, without any liability to exchequer

Ashok M Cheriyan and K P Jayachandran to be made addl advocate-general

Other Decisions

Nod for projects submitted by various departments under Rebuild Kerala Initiative. In-principle nod to set up septage treatment plant at Cherthala municipality for Rs 5.25 crore. Project cost of Kuttanad power project revised from Rs 42.6 crore to Rs 53.55 crore.

Overseas Keralites Investment Holdings Ltd (OKIHL) to be converted into fully

government-owned company.