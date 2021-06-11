STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File details of steps taken to supply rice on Lakshadweep: Kerala HC

According to the petitioner, some of the islanders could not afford to buy food due to joblessness and the non-availability of items following the extension of curfew and lockdown.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:55 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Lakshadweep administration to file a statement explaining the measures already taken during the lockdown period, to ensure adequate supply of rice and other provisions to the residents, either free of cost or on payment basis. It also sought details of the additional measures, if any, proposed to ensure supply of sufficient rice and other items.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the order on a petition filed by Nasih K K of Amni island seeking a directive to the Centre and Lakshadweep Administration to provide food kits to the needy islanders and transfer cash into their account until the lockdown was lifted.

According to the petitioner, some of the islanders could not afford to buy food due to joblessness and the non-availability of items following the extension of curfew and lockdown. “They were facing starvation. With travel curbs in place, NGOs could not come and provide succour to the islanders,” said the petitioner.
S Manu, counsel for the Lakhadsweep administration, said there had been no starvation on the Lakdswadweep islands as sufficient quantities of food are being distributed to the islanders under various central schemes.

