No change on top, BJP asks Kerala unit to fight as team

BJP state president K Surendran along with Union Minister V Muraleedharan met national president J P Nadda on Thursday.

Published: 11th June 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership, reeling under backto- back controversies following the poll setback, can heave a sigh of relief for the time being as the national leadership seems to have found merit in its argument that recent allegations against the party are politically motivated. Clearly aware that any leadership change in this hour of crisis would only cause more harm to the party, the national leadership has asked the state unit to stay united and fight back. BJP state president K Surendran along with Union Minister V Muraleedharan met national president J P Nadda on Thursday.

Besides explaining the causes for the assembly poll rout, Nadda was also reportedly informed of the party’s position vis-a-vis the allegations of using black money for poll campaign, intimidating and bribing a namesake candidate and securing an ally’s support in exchange for money.

“The national leadership has asked us to fight strongly against the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s witch-hunt and foisting of false cases against party leaders,” Surendran said after the meeting. He is expected to meet the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday to discuss the election outcome and post-election assessment carried out at the booth level, besides other organisational matters.

Rival factions still hopeful of change of leadership

Leaders of rival factions, however, indicated that the national leadership would go through the reports of three former civil servants, tasked with carrying out a detailed study on what ails the party’s state unit, and take corrective measures accordingly. According to sources, one of them has recommended a leadership change to salvage the party. Meanwhile, on the basis of a diktat from the party’s central unit, senior leaders continued to rally around the state leadership.

The party organised protests, across the state on Thursday against Pinarayi government’s attempts to wreck the party. Senior leader Sobha Surendran, who had not reacted in the wake of the controversies, broke her silence on Thursday. In a Facebook post, she reminded Pinarayi that no tricks on his part could lower the BJP workers’ morale. Interestingly, unlike other senior leaders, she remained silent on allegations against the state president.

Muraleedharan meets Union forest minister As part of cornering the LDF government, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan met Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar and demanded an independent probe into the Wayanad timber loot case. “Pinarayi Vijayan government has earned the distinction of being the first dispensation to issue orders to help the mafia. Such orders cannot be issued without the blessings of those in power,” he said. Muraleedharan said Javadekar has sought a report on the incident and has promised action on the matter on the basis of the inquiry report.

