Rs 20,146 crore Kerala’s revenue arrears in March 2019: CAG report

 Kerala’s  total revenue arrears amounted to Rs 20,146.39 crore in March 2019,  says the CAG report on revenue sector for the fiscal ended that month.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:57 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s total revenue arrears amounted to Rs 20,146.39 crore in March 2019, says the CAG report on revenue sector for the fiscal ended that month. Of this, Rs 5,765.84 crore had been outstanding for more than five years. The  report was tabled in the assembly on Thursday. 

The arrears came to around 22% of the total revenue of the state, according to the report. The total revenue receipts of the government for that fiscal was Rs 92,854.48 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 83,020.14 crore. Tax  and non-tax revenues constituted 67% of the receipts and the balance  33% was received from the Central government as the state’s share of  divisible union taxes and grants-in aid.

The report called for urgent  intervention by the government to collect the outstanding arrears. Out of  the total arrears, Rs 5,564.64 crore (27.62%) was pending from the government or government bodies. The audit observed that six selected  departments did not maintain a comprehensive and up-to-date database on  the arrears. “Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to the Revenue  Department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the  arrears were the main reasons for the huge pendency of arrears,” it said. 

Major heads and arrears (Lin cr)
Tax on sales, trade: 13,305.88
Taxes on vehicles: 2,457.16
Taxes and duties on electricity: 1,486.50
Stamps and registration fees: 1,401.62 

Break-up of state government’s revenue (Lin cr)
Tax revenue: 50,644.11
Non-tax revenue: 11,783.24
Share from divisible union  taxes, duties: 19,038.17
Grants-in aid: 11,388.96
Total: 92,854.48

RLys, KSEB owe much to police
The  arrears pending with the police department, L249.40 crore, is the cost of providing guard services 
Major defaulters were Southern Railway and KSEB  whose arrears amount to L146.31 crore (58.66%)
L56.53 crore pending from Government of India and 
L6.39 crore  from individuals, private firms and private companies

