Rs 20,146 crore Kerala’s revenue arrears in March 2019: CAG report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s total revenue arrears amounted to Rs 20,146.39 crore in March 2019, says the CAG report on revenue sector for the fiscal ended that month. Of this, Rs 5,765.84 crore had been outstanding for more than five years. The report was tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The arrears came to around 22% of the total revenue of the state, according to the report. The total revenue receipts of the government for that fiscal was Rs 92,854.48 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 83,020.14 crore. Tax and non-tax revenues constituted 67% of the receipts and the balance 33% was received from the Central government as the state’s share of divisible union taxes and grants-in aid.

The report called for urgent intervention by the government to collect the outstanding arrears. Out of the total arrears, Rs 5,564.64 crore (27.62%) was pending from the government or government bodies. The audit observed that six selected departments did not maintain a comprehensive and up-to-date database on the arrears. “Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to the Revenue Department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears were the main reasons for the huge pendency of arrears,” it said.

Major heads and arrears (Lin cr)

Tax on sales, trade: 13,305.88

Taxes on vehicles: 2,457.16

Taxes and duties on electricity: 1,486.50

Stamps and registration fees: 1,401.62

Break-up of state government’s revenue (Lin cr)

Tax revenue: 50,644.11

Non-tax revenue: 11,783.24

Share from divisible union taxes, duties: 19,038.17

Grants-in aid: 11,388.96

Total: 92,854.48

RLys, KSEB owe much to police

The arrears pending with the police department, L249.40 crore, is the cost of providing guard services

Major defaulters were Southern Railway and KSEB whose arrears amount to L146.31 crore (58.66%)

L56.53 crore pending from Government of India and

L6.39 crore from individuals, private firms and private companies