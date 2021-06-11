Tree felling in Kerala exposes timber lobby-forest staff nexus

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The bribe allegations raised by key accused Roji Augustine in the Muttil tree felling case have brought to focus the murky deals between the timber lobby and a section of forest staff, besides the rift in the forest department. The Muttil tree felling was preceded by another felling incident at Manikkunnumala under Thrikkaipetta village. This issue was brought to light by Roji allegedly to take revenge on the Meppadi Forest Range Officer (RO) who seized the logs cut from Muttil by the former’s Surya Timbers company.

As per the report of Chief Conservator of Forest (CF) Northern Range D K Vinod Kumar on February 20 this year, the then Meppadi RO had given permission to cut four rosewood trees in a pattaya land in April 2020. Instead, seven trees were cut and the same were transported through the forest land on October 17 last year without permission.

This was probed by Conservator of Forest (social forestry) N T Sajan in February this year when he had additional charge of conservator of forest (Inspection and Evaluation) for four days. Roji and his brothers tipped off Sajan about the incident and he inspected the site on February 15.

The report submitted by Sajan the same day said the trees were cut not from pattaya land but vested forest land or left-out vested land, which is a serious offence. In his report, a copy of which was obtained through an RTI query, Sajan demanded strict action against the Vythiri forest station Deputy RO, termed the South Wayanad DFO’s role as shady and pointed out the lapses of Meppadi RO M K Sameer.

2 cases that reveal collusion with timber lobby

“Muttil and Manikkunnumala are two different issues. I am sure that the land at Manikkunnumala is either vested forest or government land. It is my duty to restore such land to the government,” said Sajan. But the main allegation against him is that he colluded with Augustine brothers to trap the Meppadi RO. It is alleged he travelled in Augustine brothers’ vehicle to reach the spot but he denied it. “I travelled in my official vehicle. It’s not relevant who informed me about Manikkunnumala tree felling but I had to check whether there was any truth in the information,” he told TNIE.

However, Sameer joined as the Meppadi RO only on January 2 and proceedings related to the Manikkunnumala tree felling were completed by his predecessor. Meanwhile, Roji had alleged on Thursday that he had given `10 lakh in bribe to South Wayanad DFO P Ranjith Kumar. However, talking to TNIE, Ranjith dismissed the allegation of taking bribe.