STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tree felling row: PT Thomas releases photograph of Pinarayi with accused

Earlier Pinarayi had alleged that Thomas had misled the assembly and he should apologise for it.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA PT Thomas has retaliated to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on the Mango Mobile controversy where the Muttil tree felling case accused are involved. While releasing a photograph of the accused, Roji Augustine, shaking hands with the chief minister, at the media room at the Legislative Assembly, Thomas asked whether he should apologise or not.

Earlier Pinarayi had alleged that Thomas had misled the assembly and he should apologise for it. The photograph shows Pinarayi shaking hands with the accused in the tree felling case which was apparently taken in Kozhikode in a public event.   

“The people of Kerala should take a call on whether there is anything behind shaking hands with the accused in the Muttil tree felling case. The inauguration of Mango Mobile website for January 22, 2017, was postponed due to an intelligence report and  after publishing an advertisement in the party mouthpiece,” said Thomas.  

He also informed that Pinarayi was invited for the function by Kollam MLA M Mukesh. Accordingly, Pinarayi stayed at Ernakulam Guest House on the eve of the Mango Mobile inauguration. But the event was cancelled due to an intelligence report. “From the photograph it is evident that the CM knew the accused. But I will not allege that he has got any contact or any connection in the Muttil tree felling case. I released the photograph to counter Pinarayi’s statement that he does not know the accused,” added Thomas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Thomas tree felling case Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp