Tree felling row: PT Thomas releases photograph of Pinarayi with accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA PT Thomas has retaliated to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on the Mango Mobile controversy where the Muttil tree felling case accused are involved. While releasing a photograph of the accused, Roji Augustine, shaking hands with the chief minister, at the media room at the Legislative Assembly, Thomas asked whether he should apologise or not.

Earlier Pinarayi had alleged that Thomas had misled the assembly and he should apologise for it. The photograph shows Pinarayi shaking hands with the accused in the tree felling case which was apparently taken in Kozhikode in a public event.

“The people of Kerala should take a call on whether there is anything behind shaking hands with the accused in the Muttil tree felling case. The inauguration of Mango Mobile website for January 22, 2017, was postponed due to an intelligence report and after publishing an advertisement in the party mouthpiece,” said Thomas.

He also informed that Pinarayi was invited for the function by Kollam MLA M Mukesh. Accordingly, Pinarayi stayed at Ernakulam Guest House on the eve of the Mango Mobile inauguration. But the event was cancelled due to an intelligence report. “From the photograph it is evident that the CM knew the accused. But I will not allege that he has got any contact or any connection in the Muttil tree felling case. I released the photograph to counter Pinarayi’s statement that he does not know the accused,” added Thomas.