STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM unveils memorial for TP Chandrasekharan murder convict PK Kunjananthan

Mohammed Shafi, who is the fifth accused in the  case, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and criminal conspiracy by the  trial court in 2014.

Published: 12th June 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shafi (right), fifth convict in TP murder case, at P K Kunjananthan memorial at Panoor on Friday

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: The memorial column of CPM local leader PK Kunjananthan, who died last year while undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, was inaugurated by party central committee member and former minister EP Jayarajan in the presence of senior leaders at Paradu near Panoor here on Friday.

The cynosure of all eyes  at the function, however, was KK Mohammed Shafi, Kunjananthan’s  co-accused who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. Shafi is out of prison on  parole as part of the decongestion drive in central prisons owing to the  Covid-19 situation. 

Mohammed Shafi, who is the fifth accused in the case, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and criminal conspiracy by the  trial court in 2014. The CPM has always maintained that Kunjananthan was implicated in the case and leaders had repeatedly said that the party didn’t have any connection with the seven-member killing squad that included Shafi.

Bu Shafi’s presence in the  memorial event organised by the CPM once again attests to his close ties  with the party. In 2017, Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer had visited Shafi at his  house in Chokli on the eve of his marriage during another stint on  parole. 

On the first death anniversary day of Kunjananthan, the Panoor area committee organised a slew of programmes including opening a memorial hall at Paradu local committee office and unveiling of a portrait of Kunjananthan at Panoor area committee office. The hall was  inaugurated by CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan while state secretariat member P Jayarajan unveiled the portrait of Kunjananthan at the area committee office. 

While inaugurating the memorial structure, E P  Jayarajan said Kunjananthan was the leading light for the youth in the  party as he had led the party through many difficult situations with  unbreakable Communist beliefs.

“By rolling out the red carpet for a  murderer and by idolising another murderer, what is the message the CPM  is conveying to the society?” asked Congress leader P C Vishnunadh, MLA,  who shared the picture of Mohammed Shafi at Kunjananthan’s memorial in his  Facebook page.  “By portraying a  murder case convict as a revolutionary, the state leadership of his  party is competing with BJP to draw inspiration from murderers,” Left thinker and political observer Dr Azad  told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM TP Chandrasekharan murder PK Kunjananthan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp