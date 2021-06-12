Denied entry to Lakshadweep, Left MPs give notice for breach of privilege motion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Parliament members from Kerala representing the Left parties have served a notice to move a breach of privilege motion against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for deliberately denying permission to a delegation of MPs to visit the island.

Left MPs in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam, M V Shreyams Kumar, V Sivadasan, K Somaprasad, and John Brittas have given notices to move a breach of privilege notice in the Rajya Sabha while A M Ariff and Thomas Chazhikkadan have given a similar notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The Left MPs had decided to visit the island for a fact check.