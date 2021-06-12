STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ease lockdown curbs, increase Covid testing in Kerala: Experts

‘Over-reliance on lockdown will worsen livelihood of people; identify, isolate infected instead’

Published: 12th June 2021 06:39 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The extension of lockdown has worsened the livelihood issues so much so that experts have demanded the government to further ease the restrictions without compromising on the vigil against Covid. According to them, further tightening of restrictions without finding more Covid positive people is an anti-poor stand by the government. Finding more Covid positive people by increasing the number of tests is the need of the hour to reduce the test positivity rate, which is the  number of positive cases among the total samples tested. 

Even when the daily test numbers have reduced considerably than the pre-lockdown days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the TPR not coming down was the major reason for extending the lockdown. He, however, said the  lockdown had been effective as the spread of infection and the crowding at hospitals had come down during the period. The rush witnessed on Friday itself was proof that people needed more such days instead of getting small window periods, he said. 

“Most people do not have the financial  cushion to wait till the TPR comes to a desirable level at the current levels of testing. Instead, the government should increase the number of tests by at least 40,000 to reduce the TPR. Instead of locking down the entire population, it would be better to find more Covid positive people and lock them down,” said health activist Dr Arun N M. 

The state imposed the lockdown on May 8 and extended it twice till June 16, affecting mainly the livelihood of people working in unorganised  sectors. Even when there is a threat of a third wave looming, experts want the government to take the moderate risk for the sake of addressing the livelihood issues. While the government relies on TPR data, the reports from testing centres found that only symptomatic people get tested. 

State secretary of Indian Medical Association, Dr Gopikumar P, said the  testing strategy using rapid antigen kits was fraught with accuracy  issues and the actual infection spread in the society would be higher. “It is  true that the continuation of lockdown has started affecting even the  upper middle class. But lockdown should not be lifted suddenly as it had happened after the first wave,” he said. 

“The testing numbers have  reduced because many are not coming forward. Lifting the  lockdown all of a sudden will be disastrous because of the threat of the  third wave of Covid. Still, we can check various epidemiological  indicators including TPR to offer relaxation in districts that are in a  better position compared to others,” said Dr Anish T S, assistant  professor at the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical  College Hospital, here.

Campaign Against Pseudo  Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE)  chairman Dr U Nandakumar Nair  said more testing is the need of the hour as testing, tracing and  isolating continue to be the key to checking the spread of infection till  a majority of people get vaccinated. 

TPR CONUNDRUM
Test  positivity rate (TPR) is a metric to measure the current level of Covid  transmission. It is the number of people found positive when 100 samples are tested.  Inaccurate test results (depending on the  quality of test kits) affect the  reading. Testing only symptomatic  samples gives high TPR. 

