Fresh swearing-in of higher education minister R Bindu sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the government issuing a fresh gazette notification correcting Higher Education Minister R Bindu’s prefix from ‘professor to ‘Dr’, it has become evident that the minister’s oath as ‘Prof R Bindu’ was not in order, the Save University Campaign Committee has said. The collective of education activists has approached the Governor demanding that the minister take the oath of office and secrecy once again with the correct description ‘Dr Bindu’.

The petitioners pointed out that the higher education minister, who was a former faculty of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, was not a ‘professor’. “As per the Constitution, a person who assumes office, is required to describe his/her name while taking the oath of secrecy and affirmation, by describing the name and other status correctly without the same being misrepresented,” petitioners R S Sasikumar and M Shajarkhan said.