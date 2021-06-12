STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalpetta: Elderly couple killed in attack by unidentified persons

An elderly couple was killed in an attack by unidentified masked persons at their house at Nelliyambam in Wayanad on Thursday night.

Published: 12th June 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Padmavathi and Keshavan Nair 

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: An elderly couple was killed in an attack by unidentified masked persons at their house at Nelliyambam in Wayanad on Thursday night. The motive behind the attack is unknown. While Keshavan Nair, 75, a retired physical education teacher, died on the spot, his wife Padmavathi Keshavan, 70, who was being treated after she was hacked, died on Friday morning. The couple was attacked by an unknown group around  8.30pm on Thursday. Though they were taken to the Wayanad Medical  College Hospital, Mananthavady, Keshavan Nair was declared brought dead. 

A special  investigation team led by Mananthavady DySP A P Chandran formed to probe the double murder visited the spot on  Friday. Chandran said they are investigating various angles of the case. “An attempt of theft cannot be ruled out. We are collecting  more details. The attackers didn’t break the locks of the doors. They  must have hidden upstairs,” said Chandran.

The couple’s house is a  little off the road. “The attackers managed to escape by the time neighbours reached the spot on hearing Padmavathi’s screams. Local residents saw two people wearing face masks running away from the house.  Keshavan Nair was stabbed in the abdomen, while Padmavathi’s neck was hacked,” said P M Asia, president of Panamaram grama panchayat. 

