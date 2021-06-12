STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi rape and torture case: City police chief admits to lapses

He said the police became  serious only after the news hit the headlines.

Published: 12th June 2021

Martin Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A  day after the Kochi City police arrested Martin Joseph, who is accused  of raping and torturing a 27-year-old fashion designer after detaining  her in a luxury flat in the city for nearly a month, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju on Friday admitted that there were lapses on the police’s part in investigating the sensational case promptly. 

He said the police became  serious only after the news hit the headlines. “Although we started an investigation into the case, we admit that we didn’t give much attention to it earlier. Only limited resources were used to find the accused. But we came to understand the seriousness of the issue when the news regarding  the case hit the headlines,” Nagaraju said at a press  conference.

He  said a department-level inquiry will be carried out to find out the causes of delay in launching the investigation. “Despite the grave charges in the complaint, there were some lapses on the part of the officers in  informing the top officers. A team headed by ACP K P Philip will head the  department-level inquiry. This is to prevent recurrence of such  incidents in the future,” said the commissioner.

He also added that all  legal procedures have been initiated. “ There were no procedural lapses in the case. We were able to cancel the bail when Martin approached the district court,”  commissioner added. The police have drawn flak for their failure to  arrest the prime accused in the case though the victim had filed the complaint on April 8. The case suddenly came under the spotlight when photographs of the woman from Kannur with bruises all over her body surfaced on social media. 

Despite it being a heinous crime, the police had sat on the complaint for almost two  months. The delay was attributed to the election duty and lockdown, following a spike in Covid cases in the city.

