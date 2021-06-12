No bidders for Kerala’s global tender for Covid vaccines, HC told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL), the state’s procurement agency, on Friday informed the High Court that the global tender floated to procure Covid vaccines directly from international market failed to evoke any response. This is the same position as with other states in the country, it added.

When the case related to Covid vaccination issues came up for hearing, M Ajay, counsel for the corporation, submitted that though the corporation had made a sincere effort to procure vaccine through global tender, no bidders approached the state.

The government has accorded sanction to KMSCL to undertake global tender for the purchase of 3 crore doses of vaccines from the manufacturers approved by the Drugs Control General of India. However, there was no response from vaccine manufacturers. Now the corporation has to depend on the Centre to get vaccines supplied by global manufacturers for the state, it said.