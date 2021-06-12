Organisational issues in state Congress will be resolved soon: Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: K Sudhakaran MP, the newly-appointed chief of the state Congress, on Friday said that the organisational issues in the party’s Kerala unit will be resolved soon. He told reporters here that he will take over as KPCC president between 11 and 11.30 am on June 16. Sudhakaran also vowed to end factionalism in the party.

As part of enforcing discipline, disciplinary committees and appeal committees will be formed at the state and district-levels. A five-member committee will be constituted in connection with the reshuffle of DCCs. During election time, it was not only the BJP, but the CPM also which used black money for campaign activities, he alleged.

Adani had landed at Kannur airport during the election time and he emerged through the green channel. Once he came out of the airport, nobody heard anything about him as he simply disappeared. It was only in the evening that he came back to the airport. “I would like to say more about this , but not now,” said Sudhakaran. The chief minister has links with the Muttil tree felling scandal. P T Thomas MLA had released the picture of chief minister with the accused in the scandal. But, he has not reacted to this, he said.