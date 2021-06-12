STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi 2.0 unveils 100-day action plan

Govt to implement projects worth D2,464 cr, create 77,350 job opportunities, says CM

Published: 12th June 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day action plan as part of implementing the LDF’s election manifesto and revitalising the state’s economy battered by the Covid spread and subsequent lockdown.Projects to the tune of Rs 2,464.92 crore would be implemented under the Public Works Department, Rebuild Kerala Initiative and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as part of the 100-day programme, from June 11 to September 19, the chief minister said.

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council has been directed to draft the guidelines for a scheme to create 20 lakh employment opportunities. The Local Self-Government Department has also been directed to prepare a draft of the project to provide employment to five among every 1,000 people at the local body level. Further, the state government would create 77,350 direct and indirect job  opportunities in 100 days.

The progress of the implementation of the projects announced as part of the action plan would be revealed upon completion of 100 days. The Rebuild Kerala Initiative has been sanctioned a loan of Rs 5,898 crore by foreign financial institutions. With the state’s share, the total fund available under the initiative would come to around Rs 8,425 crore. 

total shutdown for two days

The government has imposed complete lockdown in the state on Saturday and Sunday
Only home delivery will be allowed from hotels and restaurants on these days. Takeaway services 
will not be allowed.
Construction work can be carried out complying strictly with social distancing norms. However, such activities should be reported to the nearest police station in advance.
Other than those selling essential items, no other shops will be allowed to function

