Tree-felling case: Accused Augustine brothers move HC for bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anto Augustine and two others filed an anticipatory bail petition before the High Court in connection with the case relating to the felling of centuries-old rosewood trees allegedly from reserved forest at Muttil South village limits in Wayanad.

The forest officer, Meppadi range, has filed a report before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sultan Bathery against them for the offence, for cutting down and transporting 54 logs of rosewood from reserve forest without valid permit.

According to the petitioners — Anto Augustine, Josekutty Augustine and Roji Augustine — who are the first, second and third accused, respectively in the case, they felled and removed the tress after obtaining all valid permits and licences.