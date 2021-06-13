Amid protest, Praful Khoda Patel to arrive in Lakshadweep on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel will visit the island for seven days from June 14 to 20. Though protest is raging on the island against the reforms introduced by him, he has not responded to the allegations.

Patel will reach Kavaratti at 12.50pm on June 14 and hold discussions with various department officials. He will visit the proposed site for new hospital being constructed in Kavaratti and review progress of various projects like power privatisation, smart city project, and development of schools.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary M P Sayed Mohammed Koya, who had contested LS polls as BJP candidate in 2014, resigned from party protesting sedition case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana.