Awareness key to fighting cancer: Veteran oncologist

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: To fight cancer, creating awareness is as important as developing new treatment methods. With that belief, oncologist Dr C N Mohanan Nair is engaged in building a youth brigade to spearhead campaigns in the fight against the disease. For the past 17 years, he has been striving to spread community awareness in preventing cancer, while providing financial assistance to poor patients.

Campaigns are conducted from the school-level so that children share the information with elders in their families and communities. So far, Dr Mohanan has ‘educated’ over 3 lakh students, having conducted 350 awareness classes on cancer.

To widen the base, he has evolved a novel method. After each awareness class, four or five higher secondary students who evince interest for the subject are selected as ambassadors entrusted with the task of aiding the percolation of information down the strata. Around 25 schools have been covered under the programme in Ernakulam.

“There is always an inquisitiveness among children to learn about the unknown,” Dr Mohanan says. “When I talk to students about cancer, treatment and related issues, there is always an immediate connect. At least one person they know in their own circles would be afflicted with cancer. Children keenly observe things and are quick to notice health issues of elders. Bad habits like smoking too become a subject often.”

Dr Mohanan, who has founded the Mahakavi G Foundation for Cancer Care and Research, recalls one such effort by volunteers. The students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Thuravoor campus visited tribal colonies in Idukki.

“We visited the Muthuvan tribal colony in February for a 10-day awareness programme,” says Mary Rysel, first year MSW student. “Many people there chew tobacco and consume alcohol. There is an intervention and sensitisation required in these regions.”

Dr Mohanan’s efforts have paved way for many people to detect the disease in its early stages across the state. Pushpalatha Ponnan, 46, a resident of Kumbalangi, managed to detect her breast cancer at stage 1. “I used to listen to his talks detailing the ways to detect cancer. In 2014, while self-examining, I came across a lump in my breast. Since it was detected early, there was no major complication. Six years after the operation, with god’s grace, everything is fine,” she says.Though Covid has affected his activities, Dr Mohanan is sanguine about future plans and hopes to put his campaign against cancer back on track soon.