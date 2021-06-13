STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Awareness key to fighting cancer: Veteran oncologist

Realising children are the best means to reach elders, oncologist Dr C N Mohanan Nair has ‘educated’ over 3 lakh students, reports Anuja Susan Varghese

Published: 13th June 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Mohanan Nair | Albin Mathew

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: To fight cancer, creating awareness is as important as developing new treatment methods. With that belief, oncologist Dr C N Mohanan Nair is engaged in building a youth brigade to spearhead campaigns in the fight against the disease. For the past 17 years, he has been striving to spread community awareness in preventing cancer, while providing financial assistance to poor patients.

Campaigns are conducted from the school-level so that children share the information with elders in their families and communities. So far, Dr Mohanan has ‘educated’ over 3 lakh students, having conducted 350 awareness classes on cancer. 

To widen the base, he has evolved a novel method. After each awareness class, four or five higher secondary students who evince interest for the subject are selected as ambassadors entrusted with the task of aiding the percolation of information down the strata. Around 25 schools have been covered under the programme in Ernakulam. 

“There is always an inquisitiveness among children to learn about the unknown,” Dr Mohanan says. “When I talk to students about cancer, treatment and related issues, there is always an immediate connect. At least one person they know in their own circles would be afflicted with cancer. Children keenly observe things and are quick to notice health issues of elders. Bad habits like smoking too become a subject often.” 

Dr Mohanan, who has founded the Mahakavi G Foundation for Cancer Care and Research, recalls one such effort by volunteers. The students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Thuravoor campus visited tribal colonies in Idukki. 

“We visited the Muthuvan tribal colony in February for a 10-day awareness programme,” says Mary Rysel, first year MSW student. “Many people there chew tobacco and consume alcohol. There is an intervention and sensitisation required in these regions.” 

Dr Mohanan’s efforts have paved way for many people to detect the disease in its early stages across the state. Pushpalatha Ponnan, 46, a resident of Kumbalangi, managed to detect her breast cancer at stage 1. “I used to listen to his talks detailing the ways to detect cancer. In 2014, while self-examining, I came across a lump in my breast. Since it was detected early, there was no major complication. Six years after the operation, with god’s grace, everything is fine,” she says.Though Covid has affected his activities, Dr Mohanan is sanguine about future plans and hopes to put his campaign against cancer back on track soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp