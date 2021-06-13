STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kannur horror: One-year-old girl hospitalised after stepdad thrashes her in a fit of rage

When the hospital authorities found out that the girl was injured on her face and head due to the beatings, they immediately reported to the nearest police station. 

Published: 13th June 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Accused stepfather Ratheesh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Police on Sunday arrested the stepfather and mother for brutally thrashing their one-year-old girl. According to the police, 39-year-old Puthenveettil Ratheesh and Chengom Vittayarh Ramya (24) have been taken into custody under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Ramya has been booked as she failed to protect her daughter from being beaten up by her husband. The child suffered severe injuries in the incident that took place on Saturday at 8 PM, said an officer at Kelakam police station in Kannur.  It is said that, Ratheesh got angry with the girl as she urinated inside the house and in a fit of rage beat her up with a piece of firewood.

The incident came to light when Ramya’s parents took the girl to the government hospital in Perabur. When the hospital authorities found out that the girl was injured on her face and head due to the beatings, they immediately reported to the nearest police station. 

The girl was later shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Kannur where her condition is stated to be stable. 

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman KV Manoj Kumar has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur Child Abuse Case
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp