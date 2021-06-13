Kannur horror: One-year-old girl hospitalised after stepdad thrashes her in a fit of rage

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Police on Sunday arrested the stepfather and mother for brutally thrashing their one-year-old girl. According to the police, 39-year-old Puthenveettil Ratheesh and Chengom Vittayarh Ramya (24) have been taken into custody under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Ramya has been booked as she failed to protect her daughter from being beaten up by her husband. The child suffered severe injuries in the incident that took place on Saturday at 8 PM, said an officer at Kelakam police station in Kannur. It is said that, Ratheesh got angry with the girl as she urinated inside the house and in a fit of rage beat her up with a piece of firewood.

The incident came to light when Ramya’s parents took the girl to the government hospital in Perabur. When the hospital authorities found out that the girl was injured on her face and head due to the beatings, they immediately reported to the nearest police station.

The girl was later shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Kannur where her condition is stated to be stable.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman KV Manoj Kumar has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.