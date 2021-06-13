Sabarimala to be opened on Monday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on Monday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Mithunam. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti will open the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

Devotees will not be allowed darsan at the temple as part of Covid restrictions during the monthly pooja days.Special rituals,including udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will not be permitted as part of Covid restrictions.

However, routine poojas and rituals, including Ganapathi homam, usha pooja, irupathionnu kalasam, will be performed on all days. Temple opening and closing timings during the monthly pooja days will be finalised on Monday after discussions between the thantri and devaswom authorities here.