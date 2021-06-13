STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tree-felling case: BJP to hold statewide protest on June 16

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify if the matter was discussed in the cabinet.

Published: 13th June 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will organise a statewide protest on Wednesday (June 16) demanding a comprehensive probe into the large-scale felling of protected trees in the state, party state president K Surendran has said. Following the visit of a BJP delegation led by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan to Wayanad, more senior leaders of the party will also undertake visits to other districts, Surendran told reporters in Delhi.

“While a delegation led by P K Krishnadas will visit Thrissur, state vice president A N Radhakrishnan and state general secretary MT Ramesh will lead party delegations to Idukki and Kasaragod respectively to find out the extent of tree felling,”Surendran said.The BJP president said it was hard to believe that the controversial government order was issued at the behest of an official alone. He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify if the matter was discussed in the cabinet.

“Though it emerged as an isolated incident in Wayanad, it has now come to light that crores of rupees worth of trees were felled in other districts as well. Attempts to shift blame to one or two officials will not succeed,” Surendran said.He said the largescale tree felling  was the biggest scam that has happened during the fag end of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tree-felling case
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp