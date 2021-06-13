Tree-felling case: BJP to hold statewide protest on June 16

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will organise a statewide protest on Wednesday (June 16) demanding a comprehensive probe into the large-scale felling of protected trees in the state, party state president K Surendran has said. Following the visit of a BJP delegation led by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan to Wayanad, more senior leaders of the party will also undertake visits to other districts, Surendran told reporters in Delhi.

“While a delegation led by P K Krishnadas will visit Thrissur, state vice president A N Radhakrishnan and state general secretary MT Ramesh will lead party delegations to Idukki and Kasaragod respectively to find out the extent of tree felling,”Surendran said.The BJP president said it was hard to believe that the controversial government order was issued at the behest of an official alone. He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify if the matter was discussed in the cabinet.

“Though it emerged as an isolated incident in Wayanad, it has now come to light that crores of rupees worth of trees were felled in other districts as well. Attempts to shift blame to one or two officials will not succeed,” Surendran said.He said the largescale tree felling was the biggest scam that has happened during the fag end of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.