Tree-felling case: Forest officials kept seeking clarity, but revenue dept turned blind eye

KOZHIKODE: Apart from the strange order issued by revenue principal secretary last year which paved the way for massive tree felling, revenue department’s lethargy is exposed in Muttil tree felling issue. A report by Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Northern Circle, on February 20, said though Meppadi Range Officer (RO) and South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) wrote four times to revenue department seeking clarity on the status of reserved trees that were cut in Muttil, no response was received.“Meppadi RO had received 14 applications to transport the rosewoods felled in Muttil. Though the revenue department had clarified on the status of the land, it didn’t give clarity on the status of the trees standing on the land.

The RO wrote to Vythiri tahsildar on this thrice — December 30, 2020, January 29 and January 30. But no response was received,” says the report submitted by CCF D K Vinod Kumar to Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Forest Management). Following the non-clarification, the RO rejected the applications.

Filing an appeal against RO’s decision to reject the applications, the applicants approached the South Wayanad DFO on February 3. The DFO wrote to the district collector and tahsildar seeking a status update on the trees the same day. This too did not elicit any response, prompting the DFO to dismiss the applications.

When TNIE contacted Vythiri additional tahsildar (Land Revenue) M S Sivadasan, he said he assumed office in February only and was unaware of the incidents that happened before. “The revenue department should have registered cases under The Land Conservancy Act, 1957. The timber should have been seized by the revenue department. As they didn’t do it, we had to take the initiative for the same to prevent loss to the government,” a forest department official said.

Seeking clarity on the order of revenue principal secretary, Wayanad deputy collector Shaju N I had written to Land Revenue Commissioner in December. “This order (issued on October 24, 2020) will cause felling of largescale reserved trees in Wayanad,” the letter, written on behalf of the district collector, warned. But no response was received.

ADGP SREEJITH TO COORDINATE PROBE

Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith will coordinate the team probing the tree felling case. It is likely to comprise officers from vigilance, crime branch and forest dept. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said a high-level team would be constituted to probe the case. Based on inputs by ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, DGP Loknath Behera recommended Sreejith’s name and Chief Secretary V P Joy issued the order.

P T Thomas: CM can’t evade responsibility

Alleging that the order for felling rosewood trees was issued to help timber lobby, MLA P T Thomas said CM Pinarayi has the responsibility to explain the loot to people. “There was a threat in the order that action will be taken against the officer who tries to stop felling of trees,” he said.

Tribal people should be cleared of case: Min

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said innocent tribal people caught in the tree-felling case should be cleared. Twelve tribal people are involved in the case inadvertently.