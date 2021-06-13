STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tree-felling case: Forest officials kept seeking clarity, but revenue dept turned blind eye

Though the revenue department had clarified on the status of the land, it didn’t give clarity on the status of the trees standing on the land.

Published: 13th June 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The stump of a rosewood tree that was felled at Muttil in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Apart from the strange order issued by revenue principal secretary last year which paved the way for massive tree felling, revenue department’s lethargy is exposed in Muttil tree felling  issue. A report by Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Northern Circle, on February 20, said though Meppadi Range Officer (RO) and South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) wrote four times to revenue department seeking clarity on the status of reserved trees that were cut in Muttil, no response was received.“Meppadi RO had received 14 applications to transport the rosewoods felled in Muttil. Though the revenue department had clarified on the status of the land, it didn’t give clarity on the status of the trees standing on the land.

The RO wrote to Vythiri tahsildar on this thrice — December 30, 2020, January 29 and January 30. But no response was received,” says the report submitted by CCF D K Vinod Kumar to Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Forest Management). Following the non-clarification, the RO rejected the applications. 

Filing an appeal against RO’s decision to reject the applications, the applicants approached the South Wayanad DFO on February 3. The DFO wrote to the district collector and tahsildar seeking a status update on the trees the same day. This too did not elicit any response, prompting the DFO to dismiss the applications. 

When TNIE contacted Vythiri additional tahsildar (Land Revenue) M S Sivadasan, he said he assumed office in February only and was unaware of the incidents that happened before. “The revenue department should  have registered cases under The Land Conservancy Act, 1957. The timber should have been seized by the revenue department. As they didn’t do it, we had to take the initiative for the same to  prevent loss to the government,” a forest department official said. 

Seeking clarity on the order of revenue principal secretary, Wayanad deputy collector Shaju N I had written to Land Revenue Commissioner in December. “This order (issued on October 24, 2020) will cause felling of largescale reserved trees in Wayanad,” the letter, written on behalf of the district collector, warned. But no response was received.

ADGP SREEJITH TO COORDINATE PROBE
Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith will coordinate the team probing the tree felling case. It is likely to comprise officers from vigilance, crime branch and forest dept. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said a high-level team would be constituted to probe the case. Based on inputs by ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, DGP Loknath Behera recommended Sreejith’s name and Chief Secretary V P Joy issued the order.

P T Thomas: CM can’t evade responsibility
Alleging that the order for felling rosewood trees was issued to help timber lobby, MLA P T Thomas said CM Pinarayi has the responsibility to explain the loot to people. “There was a threat in the order that action will be taken against the officer who tries to stop felling of trees,” he said. 

Tribal people should be cleared of case: Min 
Forest Minister A K Saseendran said innocent tribal people caught in the tree-felling case should be cleared. Twelve tribal people are involved in the case inadvertently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp