Woman hidden for 10 years: Youth commission intervenes in mind-boggling mystery

PALAKKAD: The Kerala State Youth Commission (KSYC) is the latest to intervene in the case in which a youth, Rahman, hid his lover Sajitha in a room in his house at Karakattuparambu in Ayilur here for 10 years. Its intervention follows the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) registering a case suo motu and saying the confinement of a woman denying her basic amenities was a violation of human rights.

KSYC member advocate T Mahesh travelled to the duo’s rented house at Vithunassery and collected evidence from Rahman and Sajitha. The commission has asked the district police chief to submit a report within seven days. The report was sought after some hard-to-believe aspects were found in the duo’s depositions.

KSYC members also met the parents of Rahman at Ayilur and visited the room where Sajitha stayed for 10 years without their knowledge. The KWC had registered a case saying the incident was not only unbelievable but also defied logic. It has sought a report from the police within two days. KWC chairperson Josephine and member Shiji Shivaji are scheduled to visit Rahman and Sajitha next week.

Parents debunk claims

Mohammed Ghani, Rahman’s father, debunked his son’s claims that Sajitha lived in the room for 10 years. “If it was one or two months, or even a year, it would have been believable. It is true that we never entered his room as he used to keep fiddling with electric items all the time. Still, if Sajitha was going out through the window at night, there would have been signs in the bathroom of her washing clothes. We noticed nothing like that,” he said.

He said had the girl died, they would have been made accused in the case. “So, we would have never allowed anybody to hide in the house. Also, the wooden bars of the tiled roof were replaced three years ago. Nobody was seen inside the room at the time,” he said.

Rahman’s mother Aathika agreed with Ghani. “There is a student in the neighbourhood who studies till midnight. He too said he never saw anybody moving around on our compound at nights,” she said. Aathika said three months ago, Rahman left the house after telling one of our relatives that he was going to Palakkad for work.

“We thought he will come for Vishu or Ramzan. When he didn’t, we lodged a complaint. Later, our son Basheer spotted him at Nenmara town and informed the police,” she said. She said it was only when they went to the police station that she came to know that the girl with whom Rahman was staying was the missing daughter of Velayudhan.