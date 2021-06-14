33-year-old Covid patient ends life in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old coronavirus patient who was admitted to Covid Second Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC) at Manjummal, near Eloor in Kochi, allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the centre on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Midhun Das, of Neerikode. The CSLTC authorities found him hanging on Monday morning.

Sources said that he ended his life by hanging with a cloth inside a room on the premises of the centre in the early hours of Monday.

Only about 10 patients were admitted to the CSLTC functioning at Carmel Centre, Manjummal.

Police said the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, said an officer.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)