BTech final semester exams of KTU from June 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) to conduct BTech final semester examinations at the college level has been approved by the varsity Syndicate and the board of governors. Colleges under it have been instructed to conduct theory examinations from June 28 to July 12 on dates feasible to them.

Colleges must notify the timetable at least seven days before the conduct of the examinations. An order released by the university said that colleges should upload the marks given to students based on the examinations, including BTech project work, before July 19. The seventh and eighth semester honors examination will also be conducted online.

The duration for the 70-mark examination will be two and a half hours. The marks obtained at the college-level examinations for each subject will be normalised in proportion to the cumulative grades point average (CGPA) in the previous semesters. If the grades obtained in the online examinations are not satisfactory, students will be allowed to cancel the grades thus obtained and can write next offline examination in the same subject. Offline exam will be considered as the first chance for students.

Students who are unable to appear for exams due to Covid-related health issues will be allowed to appear for the exams on or before July 31. Only those students who submit relevant documents and details to the university on or before July 15 through the respective head of institutions will be allowed to avail of this opportunity.

Teachers who have taught the respective subjects should prepare the question paper and evaluate the answer sheets in the format prescribed by the university. Sample question papers will also be published by the university. It is directed that one-third of the questions should be application/design-based. As there is no re-evaluation for college-level examinations, marks awarded should be communicated to students and any discrepancies in assessment should be rectified at the college level itself. Dates for the final semester MBA online exam will be announced later.