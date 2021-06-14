Kerala: Mom's partner beats one-year-old with firewood

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A one-year-old girl was brutally beaten by her mother’s partner with a piece of firewood at Kanichar near Peravoor. The Kelakam police on Sunday arrested Puthenveettil Ratheesh, 39, and the girl’s mother, Vittayath Ramya, 24, under the Juvenile Justice Act in connection with the incident.

Ratheesh, who belongs to Palukachi, Kottiyur, is learnt to have vented his ire on the child for having urinated inside the house. A case has been registered against Ramya, of Chengom, Kanichar, as she did not try to protect her child from being thrashed. The child, who suffered injuries to her head and face, is undergoing treatment at Kannur Medical College Hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

The incident came to light when Ramya’s mother Sulochana came to the house to see the child on Saturday evening. On seeing the toddler injured badly, Sulochana rushed her to the Peravoor taluk hospital, police said. As the doctors found injuries on her head and face, the hospital authorities informed the police. Later, the girl was shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. Ratheesh and Ramya, who had moved to the rented house in Chengom around three weeks ago, are reportedly in a live-in relationship.