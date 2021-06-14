STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nelliyambam twin murder probe team expanded

The investigation is currently focussing on two areas – planned murder and murder during attempted robbery.

crime, murder

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The police have expanded probe team into the stabbing of an elderly couple by two masked men at Nelliyambam in Wayanad. The victims ­­— Keshavan Nair, 72, and Padmavathi, 68 —  were killed around 8.30pm on June 10. Mananthavady DySP A P Chandran is leading the investigation team, which includes Sultan Bathery DySP V V Benny and DySP Prakash Padannayil (District Crime Records Bureau). 

The investigation is currently focussing on two areas – planned murder and murder during attempted robbery. After the postmortem at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the bodies of Keshavan and Padmavathi were cremated at Keshavan’s brother Madhavan’s house on Saturday. 

“The investigation is being carried out with the participation of more than 50 officers, who have been divided into five teams of 10 each. There is one special cyber police wing working with the team. Along with Kasaragod DySP P P Sadanandan, police officials from Kannur and Kozhikode districts have also been made part of the investigation,” said DySP Chandran. 

So far, the police have searched houses, ponds and rivers within a radius of 1.5 km from the house of the victims. Investigators believe the killers entered the house after bending the crossbars of a window. It is believed that the accused came with the intention of killing as there was no proof of robbery found from the house. “We have not yet received any leading developments in the case,” said DySP Chandran. 

The police say that the killers had left no major clues. However, the police are in the process of taking statements from relatives, neighbours and workers who had come to Keshavan’s house for construction works. Data from nearby mobile towers are also being collected.

